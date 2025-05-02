Lawyers’ protest blocks traffic on Korangi road in Karachi

A protest by lawyers on Friday night caused major traffic jams on Main Korangi Road near Baloch Colony signal. The protest targeted the Station House Officer (SHO) of Defence Police Station. It began around 9:30 pm and blocked traffic on both sides.

As a result, commuters faced long delays and heavy congestion in the area. Karachi Traffic Police quickly stepped in to manage the situation. They redirected vehicles to alternative routes to ease the flow.

Traffic from Akhtar Colony Signal was sent toward Khayaban-e-Jami. Vehicles coming from Defence Signal were told to take a U-turn back to Kala Pul. Despite these steps, delays continued for hours.

Authorities advised citizens to avoid the affected area and use different routes. They also encouraged people to call the Traffic Police Helpline at 1915 for live updates.