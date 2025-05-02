Tsunami alert prompts evacuations in Chile and Antarctica

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit near Chile’s southern coast on Friday, triggering a tsunami alert. The quake struck in the Drake Passage, just 10 km deep, between Cape Horn and Antarctica. Chile’s disaster agency SENAPRED quickly called for evacuations.

President Gabriel Boric urged residents in the Magallanes region to leave coastal areas as a safety measure. Around 2,000 people were evacuated, including workers and students. Videos showed calm evacuations with sirens warning people to move inland.

Although no damage was reported, officials confirmed a small sea level change near Antarctica. SENAPRED recorded a 6 cm rise at Prat Base. They warned that sea changes up to 90 cm could still happen in some areas.

Later, authorities downgraded the alert but advised people to stay away from beaches. Chile’s Antarctic bases were also evacuated as a precaution. Waves were expected to reach Antarctica first, then Chile’s southern cities.