Ishaq dar updates EU representative on regional tensions, rejects indian allegations

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Ms. Kaja Kallas, to discuss escalating regional developments. During the call, Dar briefed the EU representative on Pakistan’s concerns, particularly in response to India’s recent actions following the Pahalgam attack.

He strongly rejected India’s baseless allegations and propaganda, especially its unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. Dar called this move a clear violation of international law and expressed serious concern over India’s aggressive stance. He reiterated Pakistan’s call for an impartial and transparent investigation into the Pahalgam incident, stressing the country’s willingness to cooperate.

According to the Foreign Office, the EU representative urged both sides to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation. The conversation comes as tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors continue to rise, with diplomatic ties and agreements now under threat.

Following India’s provocations, including the expulsion of Pakistani diplomats, visa cancellations, and threats of military action, Pakistan’s National Security Committee responded firmly. It announced the suspension of bilateral agreements, closure of trade routes and airspace, and the expulsion of Indian officials, declaring that any misadventure would be met with a strong response.