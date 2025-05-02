Pakistan to issue formal notice to India over suspension of indus waters treaty

Pakistan has decided to formally notify India about the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, following India’s unilateral move. Legal and constitutional consultations are currently underway, and initial preparations for the notice have already been completed. Pakistan plans to send the notice through diplomatic channels in the coming days, demanding that India provide clear reasons for its decision to halt the treaty.

The government’s response is being coordinated by the Foreign, Water Resources, and Law Ministries, which have completed the initial groundwork. The Indus Waters Commission is also involved in reviewing India’s actions. Pakistan intends to press India for detailed explanations regarding the suspension and could potentially raise the issue in international forums to gain global support against India’s move.

Pakistan is also considering highlighting India’s violation of the treaty on global platforms. The government aims to challenge India’s actions and put pressure on India to reconsider its decision. Pakistan maintains that it holds the legal advantage in the matter and is hopeful that India will review its stance on the Indus Waters Treaty.

This decision comes in the wake of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, triggered by the April 22 attack in the Pahalgam region of Indian-administered Kashmir. India accused Pakistan without evidence, which led to the suspension of the water treaty. Pakistan has rejected these allegations and offered to cooperate in an impartial investigation, emphasizing that it will not tolerate such accusations without proper proof.