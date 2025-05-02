If Pakistan is attacked, China will stand by its defense – Victor Gao

A well-known Chinese analyst, Victor Gao, has made a strong statement in support of Pakistan. During an interview with Indian media, he clearly said that if any country attacks Pakistan, China will stand by its side. Gao’s words show the depth of the China-Pakistan friendship. He said China would never leave Pakistan alone in difficult times.

Gao also added that China’s support is not just words. It is a promise based on strong ties and trust. He stressed that China will actively help in Pakistan’s defense if needed. According to him, any attack on Pakistan will be seen as a serious matter by China. This shows China’s firm position on regional peace and alliances.

Moreover, Gao referred to past incidents involving attacks on Chinese citizens in Pakistan. He said China had always asked for full investigations. For example, after the Pahalgam attack, China strongly demanded answers and action. This shows China’s concern for its people and close allies.

Victor Gao’s message sends a clear warning to any country planning aggression against Pakistan. China sees Pakistan as a true partner. Their cooperation is not only political but also based on shared interests. This strong support could affect the region’s balance of power.