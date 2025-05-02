Concerns Regarding Punjab Local Government Bill 2025

In a democracy, the true purpose of a local government system is to decentralize political, administrative and financial powers to the local government institutions functioning as the grassroots level—ensuring that the everyday concerns of the public are addressed by those they have elected and entrusted, said civil society experts in a press statement on Friday ( May 2,2025)

Last elections to local government institutions were held during 2015 and even after lapse of nearly ten years people have not been enabled to exercise their right to elect the LG representatives and let them serve the people though prompt delivery of municipal services and addressing of their grievances. Civil Society representatives emphasized the need of immediate promulgation of local government Act 2025 and holding of the LG elections in Punjab on urgent basis.

Mr. Irfan Mufti – a renown political economist expressed that a vibrantly functional democratic set up compulsorily comprises of federal, provincial and local governance structures. Absence and/or dysfunctionality of local government system seriously compromises the doctrine of people’s practical representation in democratic governance hence it is inevitably necessary that local government institutions entrusted with the perfect autonomy in accordance with the Clause 140-A of the constitution of Pakistan should be put in place and authorized to work to the best of its optimum potentials

Mr. Arshid Mirza Executive Director Baidarie said that after nearly a decade-long hiatus, preparations for local government elections are once again underway in Punjab. The introduction of the Local Government Bill 2025 by the current PML-N-led government was initially welcomed with hope. However, the content of the bill has raised serious concerns. Currently under review by the Standing Committee and pending approval by the Punjab Assembly, the bill proposes to abolish the elected district councils and replace them with district authorities led by Deputy Commissioners—unelected bureaucrats.

Arshid Mirza says that this model centralizes power in the hands of civil servants and sidelines elected public representatives. The District Executive Boards, composed of departmental heads and CEOs, will operate under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner, effectively removing local accountability and representation.

He appreciated the government’s initiative to revive the local governance system, but any such reform must be rooted in constitutional values, inclusivity, and democratic empowerment. The lack of adequate representation—such as the allocation of only one seat for women out of nine at the Union Council level—is unacceptable. We demand 33% reserved seats for women, inclusion of peasants and labourers, and the right for minorities to elect their representatives through direct vote.

Ms. Hina Noureen Advocate emphasized that the transfer of administrative and political powers to bureaucrats instead of elected officials contradicts Article 140A of the Constitution, which mandates the devolution of authority to elected representatives. Replacing district councils with authorities chaired by Deputy Commissioners turns the local government into a mere extension of provincial control, not an autonomous democratic institution.

Ms. Hina Noureen said that the draft for the Local Government Act 2025 provides for formation and functioning of CBOs to be active and efficient partners of local development process. However, the current legal frame work and practices are not at all enabling and facilitative for the formation and registration of Community Based Organizations. Setting up of the bank accounts for the CBOs is almost impossible. It is necessary that barriers and bottlenecks for formation and functioning of the CBOs be softened and mitigated so that people’s collectively organized role in matters relating the local governance and development may be enhanced and strengthened.

The political affairs expert Salman Abid said that the bill does not establish a genuine local government structure but rather a municipality system controlled by the provincial executive through the Chief Minister. This undermines democratic decentralization and widens the gap between the people and the state.

We urge the Punjab Assembly and the Government of Punjab to reconsider this bill through broad-based consultations, ensuring the restoration of district councils, safeguarding democratic representation, and truly empowering the people at the grassroots level.