Pakistan holds energy vehicle procurement moot in Shanghai

It has drawn international acclaim for its technological innovations, with Punjab Transport Minister of Pakistan Bilal Akbar Khan calling the event “a demonstration of China’s electric vehicle leadership”. “Before coming here, I thought I understood China’s EV progress,” said the minister. “But the scale of innovation at this show is beyond imagination.

From luxury models to commercial trucks, Chinese manufacturers are demonstrating complete EV solutions that put them years ahead of global competitors.”

The eight-day exhibition, running from April 25 to May 2, showcases cutting-edge automotive technology from nearly 1,000 companies across 26 countries.

For the Punjab delegation, the timing proved crucial as the Consulate General of Pakistan in Shanghai hosted a New Energy Vehicle Procurement Conference on April 29 alongside the show, attracting around 60 major Chinese automakers including BYD, Geely and Skyworth.

“It’s time for Pakistan to go green and adopt EV technologies,” Bilal Akbar Khan emphasized, stressing his province’s push toward sustainable transport. Punjab is already making strides, with 27 electric buses successfully operating in Lahore as part of a pilot project.

The provincial government is now finalizing the procurement of an additional 500 electric buses and five companies have been shortlisted for the tender. “We hope to have all 500 on the road by the middle of this year,” he added. Punjab aims to introduce 600 more electric buses from July, extending beyond major cities like Lahore to improve rural mobility.