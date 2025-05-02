Messi’s Miami thrashed in Champions Cup semi-final

Lionel Messi’s hopes of leading Inter Miami to their first Concacaf Champions Cup title are over this season after a comprehensive semi-final defeat by Vancouver Whitecaps. Trailing 2-0 from the first leg, Miami were beaten 3-1 at home in Fort Lauderdale as the Canadian side ran out 5-1 aggregate winners. Argentina legend Messi and Uruguay striker Luis Suarez were both involved in the build-up as their former Barcelona team-mate Jordi Alba opened the scoring on the night for Miami with a low shot in the ninth minute. But a comeback by Miami, who are coached by another ex-Barcelona star in Javier Mascherano, failed to materialise with 37-year-old Messi shooting high and wide with his best chance of the first half. The Whitecaps hit the outside of the post before half-time, while American striker Brian White and Ecuador’s Pedro Vite both tested Miami goalkeeper Oscar Ustari.