Florence Pugh garners praise in early ‘Thunderbolts’ reviews

Hollywood starlet Florence Pugh has outshone her other ‘Thunderbolts*’ co-stars as she became the centre of praise in the early reviews of the film.

Awaiting the official release of her hotly anticipated superhero movie ‘Thunderbolts*’, Florence Pugh, 29, has already emerged a winner in the early reviews of Jake Schreier’s directorial, which itself failed to excite the Marvel fans as much as the previous MCU films.

Lauding Pugh’s portrayal of Yelena Belova in the title, David Rooney of Hollywood Reporter wrote, “Yelena is the centre of the group and Pugh the movie’s MVP in a performance that expands on the character traits that made her so captivating in Black Widow.”

The Guardian’s Radheyan Simonpillai also praised, “Pugh, who can wrestle sincerity out of a screenplay that has so little, capturing a whole emotional arc in just her moments of silence. She’s a superhero performer, easily navigating the tricky balance between cheeky Marvel-brand humour and genuine pathos.”

On the other hand, Alison Willmore, of Vulture, reviewed ‘Thunderbolts*’ as a ‘miraculously pretty good movie’.

Notably, Disney’s new movie ‘Thunderbolts*’, a part of the sprawling Marvel franchise, which co-stars Pugh with Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Lewis Pullman, David Harbour and Olga Kurylenko among others, is scheduled to officially hit the theatres this Friday, May 2.