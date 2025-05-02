Javed Sheikh breaks silence on possible Indian aggression

Renowned Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh, known for his stellar performances in both Lollywood and Bollywood, has responded strongly to the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam incident.

The relationship between India and Pakistan became strained after 26 people were killed in an attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, a tourist area in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Following the incident, many in India called for a ban on Pakistani artists and senior actors like Javed Sheikh spoke out on social media in response.

In a video now circulating widely online, Javed Sheikh criticised the Indian government for hastily blaming Pakistan just half an hour after the tragic incident.

“To make such a serious allegation without any clear evidence is not only irresponsible but also completely divorced from the facts,” he remarked.

Javed Sheikh further condemned the filing of an FIR that allegedly implicates Pakistan without solid proof, calling it “an unacceptable and baseless act.”

Turning his attention to Indian authorities, the seasoned actor warned, “If India, driven by emotion, attempts any form of aggression, Pakistan will respond firmly and effectively.”

Javed Sheikh’s remarks have received widespread support on social media, with many praising him for standing by his country during a time of heightened geopolitical tension. Supporters have called on other artists to follow his lead and show solidarity with Pakistan.

The rising hostility has also impacted upcoming cross-border film projects, with reports suggesting that films starring Fawad Khan and Hania Aamir may face release blocks in India.

