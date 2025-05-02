No compromise on sovereignty, resolves top Pakistani leadership

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday to discuss the prevailing security situation following heightened tensions with India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

During the meeting at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the two leaders expressed grave concern over India’s “belligerent attitude and provocative statements,” which they said endangered regional peace and stability.

Both leaders reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to its territorial integrity. “Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty and will respond to any act of aggression in a befitting manner,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

They reviewed the country’s strategic posture and responses to what was described as India’s “baseless accusations” and “inflammatory rhetoric” after the attack. The Indian government has accused Pakistan of involvement in the Pahalgam incident without presenting evidence or conducting an investigation.

The meeting underscored the unity of the Pakistani nation in the face of external threats and praised the Armed Forces for their readiness and capability. “The nation stands firmly behind its Armed Forces,” the leaders agreed.

President Zardari criticised India’s narrative, asserting that Pakistan has been a victim of terrorism for over two decades, suffering significant human and economic losses. “The international community must take notice of India’s role in sponsoring terrorism inside Pakistan,” he said.

He also commended the Pakistani government’s “measured and responsible” response to India’s accusations and reaffirmed that all necessary steps would be taken to safeguard national interests.

Both leaders stressed the importance of implementing UN Security Council resolutions to grant the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination, calling it essential for lasting regional peace.

The Prime Minister also inquired after the President’s health following his recent recovery from COVID-19.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar were also present during the meeting.

Meanwhile, China vowed on Thursday to support Pakistan to achieve the common desire of both countries to secure peace and stability in South Asia.

This was stated by Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong during his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House today, said a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

During the meeting, the PM conveyed his warm wishes to President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, and expressed sincere thanks to China for its strong and steadfast support in the prevailing situation in South Asia.

PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan had always condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and thanked China for its endorsement of his sincere offer to conduct a credible, neutral and transparent international investigation into the Pahalgam incident.

“The Prime Minister said that India’s decision to weaponize water was extremely regrettable especially as there was no provision for either party to walk away unilaterally from its commitments under the Indus Waters Treaty,” said the PMO.

He also underscored that peaceful resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute was the only way to ensure lasting peace in South Asia.

Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a telephone conversation with the Amir of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani Thursday evening and discussed developments in South Asia.

During the telephone call, the Prime Minister thanked the Amir for Qatar’s solidarity and support for Pakistan, that reflected the deep-rooted brotherly ties between the two countries.

While referring to recent developments in South Asia, the Prime Minister stated that Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and underscored the nation’s sacrifices in the war against terror.

He rejected India’s attempts to link Pakistan with the Pahalgam incident without any proof and reiterated his offer for a credible, transparent and neutral international investigation into the incident.

The Prime Minister expressed serious concerns over India’s weaponization of the waters of the Indus Basin, which he deemed as unacceptable, while emphasizing that water was the lifeline of the 240 million people of Pakistan.

Underscoring the hard-earned economic gains over the past one year, the Prime Minister stressed that Pakistan would gain no conceivable advantage by involving itself in any such incident at a time when it was on the path to economic stability.

The Amir of Qatar appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace in South Asia and said that Qatar wanted to work with Pakistan towards ensuring the de-escalation of the current crisis.