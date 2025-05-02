Workers are true driving force behind Pakistan’s progress, says CM Maryam

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on the International Workers’ Day said,” I salute the greatness of every worker, miner and labourer. I pay rich tribute to the industrial services of workers, miners and labourers.”

She said, “A labourer is a friend of Allah Almighty and we profoundly value as well as hold in high esteem the friend of Allah Almighty. A total package worth Rs. 84 billion approximately was given for the well-being of labourers regarding Labour Day. The miners and workers will be able to get a monthly subsidy of Rs 3000/ through ration cards.”

She added, “Workers will be able to get 13 other benefits including digital cash transfer, advance salary and Labour Day prizes through JS Bank cards.”

The Chief Minister while congratulating the workers and labourers apprised that 50-bed social security hospitals have been inaugurated in Kasur and Sargodha, while a 50-bed social security hospital will also be built in Rahim Yar Khan for the workers and labourers. She apprised that state-of-the-art ‘Wellness Centres’ will be built in three cities for the welfare of workers.

The Chief Minister revealed that a first-of-its-kind 200-bed modern cardiac city will be built in Lahore for the workers. She disclosed that ‘Teleclinics’ are being set up to provide medical treatment facilities to the workers from the best doctors. She said the inauguration of a labour colony in Taxila and a Workers Welfare Complex in the Sundar Industrial Estate is welcoming.

She said, “A new labour colony will be built in Warburton and its Phase-II will be built in Multan. 300 Day Care Centres are being built for the convenience of female workers working in factories.”

She added, “For the first time, payment of minimum wage is being ensured across the province. I salute the greatness of our workers and labourers as without them no country can achieve progress and prosperity among the comity of nations.”

Separately, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday paid tribute to all the workers on International Labour Day saying that thanks to their hard work day and night, Balochistan and Pakistan are being progressed.

In his message on the occasion of Labor Day, he said that first May is a day of recognition of the rights, honor and sacrifices of workers, this day reminds us that a prosperous and developed society could be established only when the working class is given respect, protection and equal opportunities.

He said that the ongoing steps for the welfare of the workers and their children in the province are yielding positive results saying that for the first time in the history of Balochistan, it has been possible that the children of workers are being given opportunities to study in the country’s higher educational institutions, “Today a child of a worker is studying in the same institution, where the child of a respected person studies, which is a practical example of equality and justice.

The Chief Minister said that the current government is ensuring the provision of employment, health, education and social security for the working class, we, as a nation, have to work collectively to protect the rights of these workers and solve their problems.