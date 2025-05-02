Dar apprises Korean FM of escalating regional situation

Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday apprised the Republic of Korea’s Foreign Minister, Cho Tae-yul of the escalating regional situation arising from India’s baseless propaganda and unilateral actions, including holding the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.

The deputy prime minsiter had held a telephone conversation with the Korean Foreign Minister, a DPM’s Office news release said.

Expressing concern over the situation, FM Cho underscored the importance of resolving issues through dialogue and diplomacy to maintain regional peace and security.

As non-permanent members of the UNSC, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation. FM Cho appreciated the successful co-hosting of the Third United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial Preparatory Meeting, in Islamabad last month.

They also agreed to further strengthening bilateral relations through high-level exchanges. app

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Slovenia, Tanja Fajon and discussed matters of bilateral and regional interest.

The DPM briefed her on the evolving regional situation, firmly rejecting India’s baseless allegations and denounced unilateral actions, including holding the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance – a clear violation of international law.

FM Fajon called on both countries to exercise restraint and resolve issues through diplomacy, in accordance with international law. She welcomed Pakistan’s offer for an independent and transparent investigation.

As non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation. They also reviewed bilateral relations, and agreed to further deepen ties across all sectors.