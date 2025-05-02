India’s misadventure to receive swift, resolute response: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir on Thursday warned that any military adventurism by India would be met with an “immediate, resolute and high-level” response, as he observed a large-scale combat exercise during a visit to the Tilla Field Firing Ranges.

General Asim Munir made the remarks while observing Exercise Hammer Strike, a large-scale field drill conducted by the army’s Mangla-based Strike Corps to test operational readiness and the integration of modern weaponry in simulated combat conditions, the military said.

“Pakistan desires regional peace, but our preparedness and commitment to defend national interests are unwavering,” Munir said, according to a statement from the army’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The exercise featured a multi-domain display of military power, including long-range artillery, combat helicopters, air support, and advanced engineering techniques. Troops from all military branches participated with high levels of coordination, agility, and tactical skill.

General Munir lauded the soldiers and officers for their high morale, professional excellence, and combat spirit. He described the exercise as a reflection of the Pakistan Army’s operational superiority and ongoing advancement in warfare capabilities.

Exercise Hammer Strike is a testament to the Pakistan Army’s ongoing transformation through rigorous training, doctrinal innovation, and technological modernization,” the statement said

Senior military leadership, formation commanders, and dignitaries from various services observed the exercise.

Meanwhile, state-run Radio Pakistan shared a video, dated April 30 and dubbed with a patriotic song, showing the Pakistan Army conducting several exercises.

“Pakistan Army is continuing war exercises with full vigour,” the report said. It quoted security sources as saying the exercises included a “practical demonstration of modern weaponry in view of war strategy”.

Similarly, Radio Pakistan also shared a video showcasing the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) military prowess and capabilities, including the JF-17 Block III that other countries have also bought from Pakistan. “PAF remains steadfast to defend [the] aerial frontiers of Pakistan,” the video captions said. Radio Pakistan reported that the PAF “fully prepared and determined to deliver a crushing response to any aggression”.

Noting that the PAF was equipped with the latest fighter jets, the report said the air force had “always fulfilled its professional responsibilities with utmost efficiency and dedication for the integrity of Pakistan”. “The PAF is renowned worldwide for its technical expertise and courageous reputation,” it added. The Pakistan Navy has also released a video, titled ‘Ready at all times’, featuring Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf. “You must be battle-ready. The time has come to utilise our capabilities effectively,” Admiral Ashraf tells his troops in the video, which shows clips of various naval exercises. “You get few opportunities to prove yourself. Our nation has a lot of expectations of us. We have to deliver, and deliver to the best possible efficiency before the enemy,” the naval chief says.