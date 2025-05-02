Fourth round of US-Iran nuclear talks postponed amid continued tensions

The foreign minister of Oman has announced that a fourth round of talks with the United States about Iran’s nuclear programme had been postponed. Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi made the announcement on the social media platform X on Thursday, just days before the talks were expected to begin in Rome. “For logistical reasons we are rescheduling the US Iran meeting provisionally planned for Saturday May 3rd,” he wrote. “New dates will be announced when mutually agreed.” Al-Busaidi had previously mediated three rounds of talks between Iran and the US. The first took place in Oman’s capital of Moscat on April 12, with a follow-up in Rome the following weekend. A third round of negotations returned to Moscat on April 26, with the US touting “progress” towards a nuclear deal. But tensions between the Iranian and US governments have been simmering beneath the near-weekly meetings.