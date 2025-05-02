Govt taking all steps to provide dignified lifestyle to workers, says CM Murad

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that the government is taking all possible steps to provide a dignified lifestyle to workers.

In his message issued from the Chief Minister’s House on the occasion of International Labour Day, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the great sacrifice of the workers of Chicago is viewed with respect and honor all over the world.

He said that workers are the backbone of the country’s economy and the Pakistan People’s Party has been actively working for the protection of the rights and welfare of workers since day one.

He said that May 1st provides us with an opportunity to renew our commitment to protect the legitimate rights of workers and their welfare.

Separately, Advisor to the Chief Minister Sindh for Inter-Provincial Coordination and Cooperative Department, Ahsan-ur-Rehman Mazari, in his message on International ”Labor Day” hailed laborers as the pride of the nation and the true builders of the economy. He stated that May 1 is not merely a date in the calendar, but a symbol of the enduring values of hard work, equality, and social justice.

On this occasion, the Government of Sindh reiterates its unwavering commitment to the protection of labor rights and the implementation of concrete measures aimed at workers’ welfare and social security. Mazari highlighted that the Sindh Government has consistently pursued pro-labor policies such as increasing minimum wages, expanding access to social security, and ensuring safe and dignified working environments.

He called upon public and private sector institutions to view their employees not just as manpower, but as dignified individuals whose rights and needs must be prioritized. “International Labor Day reminds us that true development is only possible when every worker is provided with equal opportunities, safety, and respect at the workplace,” he added.

On the occasion of International Labor Day, Sindh’s Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, paid tribute to laborers, stating that no nation can prosper without the hard work and dedication of its working class. “May 1st is not just a date, it’s a symbol of struggle, sacrifice, and dignity,” said the minister. “A civilized society honors its workers with respect, protection, and fair wages.

The Sindh government is fully committed to ensuring labor rights.” He urged all institutions, industries, and departments to treat their employees with justice and respect to promote social harmony. “Let us salute those unsung heroes who work in extreme heat, cold, and hardship to support their families and serve the country. These workers are the real backbone of our progress,” Shirazi concluded.