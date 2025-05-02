Tax authorities seal jewellery shop over PoS violation

The Regional Tax Authorities carried out crackdown against PoS violations here in Nazimabad and a jewellery shop was sealed on Thursday.

According to spokesman of the Regional Tax Office-1, the action was carried out under the rule 150 ZEO of Sales Tax Rules 2006 as the invoices issued by the sealed outlet.

Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr. Faheem Mohammad has stated that the ongoing operations against PoS violations are aimed at achieving observance of PoS regulations from business community. He added that the due tax submission is obligatory and actions against tax evaders will be continued in accordance with laws and procedures.