Body of Pakistani boy who died in India repatriated to Karachi

The body of a 23-year-old Pakistani man who died while undergoing cancer treatment in India arrived in Karachi after a delay caused by an airline error, officials said.

Aryan Shah, a resident of Quetta, had been receiving treatment for several months in Chennai before passing away last week, according to local media reports.

He had travelled to India with his parents for medical care.

Following his death, Shah’s mother appealed to Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti for assistance, as the family could not afford the repatriation costs.

Bugti arranged financial support and coordinated with the Pakistani embassy in India to facilitate the process.

Shah’s parents travelled to Karachi with the coffin via an international airline.

However, upon arrival, they learned that the body had been mistakenly left behind in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

“I have received the body of my son from Colombo,” Shah’s mother told reporters.

“The Indian government or hospital did not extend any help in shifting the body of my son.”

Pakistani authorities contacted the airline, which arranged to fly the body from Colombo to Karachi. The coffin arrived on Wednesday.

Officials in Quetta confirmed that the family is transporting the body to Quetta by ambulance. They departed Karachi late Wednesday and are expected to arrive early Thursday morning.