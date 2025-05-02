Heatwave in most parts of Sindh to subside from today: PMD

The ongoing heatwave in Sindh is expected to subside from May 2, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Thursday.

Climate change is a pressing reality for Pakistan, directly impacting millions of lives. Heatwaves, intensified by climate change, are becoming more frequent, prolonged and severe, disproportionately affecting communities with limited resources to adapt.

“The prevailing heatwave condition over most parts of the province is expected to subside from tomorrow,” the PMD said in its advisory issued today.

“A westerly wave continues to grip the upper parts of the country,” it added.

According to the advisory, thunderstorms and light rain were expected in Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Mitiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Badin, Tharparker, and Umerkot with occasional gaps from May 2 to 5.

“Strong windy conditions are likely in most parts of the province during [the] next two days,” the advisory said.

The forecast also said that Karachi was likely to experience hot and humid weather with occasional winds till May 3, adding that the maximum temperatures would be between 35°C and 37°C and the wind direction would be west and southwesterly.

PMD urged the public to take precautionary measures, avoid exposure to direct sunlight during the daytime and remain hydrated.

The advisory cautioned that “wind-thunderstorm/hailstorm and lightning may damage loose structures like electric poles, trees, vehicles and solar panels etc.”

“Farmers are advised to manage their crop activities keeping in view the weather conditions and take care of their livestock as well,” it added.

A day earlier, the PMD had predicted wind and thunderstorm along with rain and isolated hailstorm in upper and central parts of the country from May 1 to 4, saying that the current heatwave conditions are likely to subside.