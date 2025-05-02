KP to install emergency sirens amid tensions with India

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government announced on Thursday that emergency alert sirens will be installed across 29 districts to mitigate risks to civilians in the event of potential aerial threats, following recent escalations with India, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported. Tensions between the two nations have heightened since the deadly April 22 attack in Pahalgam, occupied Kashmir, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists. India has insinuated cross-border involvement without evidence, while Pakistan has strongly rejected the accusation and called for an independent investigation. According to the report, the sirens will be installed in high-risk areas to provide real-time alerts, enabling citizens to take precautions in case of aerial threats. A notification from the Directorate of Civil Defence KP advised citizens to seek shelter immediately upon hearing a siren, and to prioritize the safety of children, women, and the elderly. District administrations have been tasked with ensuring the timely installation and maintenance of the sirens. The affected districts include Peshawar, Abbottabad, Mardan, Kohat, Swat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, and others. The public has been urged to refrain from spreading rumors or misusing the sirens, as the measure is intended to safeguard lives and property during times of potential conflict.