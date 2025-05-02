Indian govt playing politics over blood of its own citizens: Marriyum

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has strongly criticised the Indian government, accusing it of exploiting the deaths of its own citizens for political gains following the recent Pahalgam incident. In her statement, she expressed solidarity with the families affected by the incident, stating that Pakistan stood with them and advocated for justice on their behalf. Aurangzeb warned that if India cross Pakistan’s borders, it would be making a historic mistake. She added that the entire nation stood firmly behind its brave armed forces. She cautioned India not to harbor any illusions, and declared that any aggression would be met with a fitting and forceful response. Aurangzeb further emphasised that the international community, including friendly nations, now recognized India as an enemy of peace and a sponsor of terrorism. “While we are advocates of peace,” she said, “if war is imposed on us, India will be responsible for the consequences.” She concluded with a resolute message: “By the grace of God, we are ready to crush the enemy’s arrogance.