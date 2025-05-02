Islamabad, Rawalpindi lashed by storms; met office predicts nationwide rainfall

A powerful thunderstorm accompanied by torrential rain swept across Islamabad on Thursday, significantly cooling the federal capital and bringing a refreshing change to the weather.

According to media reports, the storm was marked by strong winds and heavy rainfall, breaking the intense heat spell that had gripped the city. Thick, dark clouds blanketed the sky, plunging the city into near darkness in the middle of the day, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of nighttime.

The twin city of Rawalpindi also experienced extreme weather conditions. Dust storms and high-speed winds severely reduced visibility, disrupted daily life, and caused traffic congestion on major roads. Several business centers, hotels, and restaurants were forced to shut down temporarily due to the storm. Rainfall accompanied by strong gusts was also reported across Rawalpindi.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a broader weather shift, announcing the beginning of widespread rain across the country. The ongoing heatwave, which has been affecting both small towns and major cities, is expected to subside as rain systems move in.

In Islamabad and surrounding areas, partly cloudy conditions are expected to persist, with chances of heavy rain and hailstorms at scattered locations. Similar weather is forecast for parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, and Hangu.

Hail and thunderstorms are also anticipated in districts such as Lucky Marwat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, and Swabi. Rain and hailstorms are forecast for Mardan, Kurram, Dera Ismail Khan, and Bannu as well.

In Punjab, rainfall is expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, and Mandi Bahauddin, with similar conditions likely in Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, and Sialkot. Lahore, Narowal, Sahiwal, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, and other cities including Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalnagar, and Bahawalpur are also predicted to receive rain and hail.

In Sindh, thunderstorms and rain are expected in Sukkur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, and Jacobabad by evening or night, along with Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Khairpur.

Similarly, Balochistan is expected to see evening or nighttime showers in Quetta, Ziarat, Zhob, Musa Khel, Chaman, and Mastung. Rain is also likely in Pishin, Killa Abdullah, Killa Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Sibi, Khuzdar, Chagai, and Nushki.

In Peshawar, overnight rain brought a pleasant change in weather, though dust storms are still possible in lowland areas like Bannu and Peshawar, along with chances of hail.

On Tuesday, temperatures soared across the country, with Peshawar recording 39°C, Dera Ismail Khan 43°C, Bannu 42°C, and Mardan and Takht Bhai 39°C. In higher altitudes, Kalam reported 30°C, Malam Jabba 27°C, and Chitral and Dir hovered around 34-35°C.