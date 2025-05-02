President, PM reaffirm commitment to protecting workers’ rights, safety

International Labour Day was observed across Pakistan in line with global commemorations, to recognise the contributions of workers and raise awareness about their rights. The day is dedicated to acknowledging the hard work, dedication, and sacrifices of the labour force, which plays a vital role in national development. It also serves to highlight the need for fair treatment, social protection, and safe working conditions for all workers. President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in their separate messages, reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the protection, welfare, and empowerment of workers, terming them the backbone of the nation’s economic development. President Zardari highlighted the importance of skill development for workers and youth to meet the demands of an evolving job market. He urged collaboration among governments, private enterprises, educational institutions, and civil society to create a comprehensive ecosystem for labour empowerment. Calling labourers the “driving force” of the economy, the president paid tribute to their role in sustaining manufacturing, agriculture, SMEs, and the public sector. He called for meaningful policy reforms, inclusive development, and a culture that respects all forms of labour. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his message, described workers as the “real driving force” behind Pakistan’s progress and resilience. He noted that labour protections are embedded in the Constitution and aligned with international commitments under ILO conventions. The prime minister detailed reforms undertaken by the government, including the ratification of key international conventions and the introduction of the National Occupational Safety and Health Profile. He also highlighted the expansion of welfare institutions like EOBI and WWF, along with efforts in digitisation and vocational training through NAVTTC and TEVTAs, with a special focus on youth and women. Both leaders urged all stakeholders to work together in promoting a safe, dignified, and opportunity-rich environment for all labourers.