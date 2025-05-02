8 killed as car falls into ravine on Karakoram Highway in Lower Kohistan

A tragic traffic accident on the Karakoram Highway claimed the lives of eight people on Thursday when a car plunged into a deep ravine near Matta Banda in Tehsil Pattan. According to Rescue 1122 Lower Kohistan, the Alto vehicle bearing registration number RB234 lost control and fell into a gorge. The Rescue 1122 Control Room was alerted shortly after the incident, and under the directions of District Emergency Officer Haroon ur Rasheed, ambulances and medical teams were immediately dispatched to the scene. Tragically, all eight passengers in the vehicle died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as, Asif Iqbal, son of Ameer, resident of Rawalpindi, Maimoona Iqbal, wife of Asif Iqbal, Ayesha Siddique, daughter of Iqbal Hussain Abid, Bushra Iqbal, wife of Muhammad Waseem Bhatti while four children were also among the victims Rescue 1122 personnel shif the bodies to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Pattan. Spokesperson for Rescue 1122 Lower Kohistan confirmed the details and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.