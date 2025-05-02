Clerics asked to promote unity in the wake of India’s threats

A national solidarity conference was held at the City School, Dera Ghazi Khan opposite the Crystal Marquee, which was presided over by the Chairman of the Central Crescent Sighting Committee of Pakistan/Khateeb and Imam of Badshahi Mosque, Lahore, Ambassador of Peace Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad.

On this occasion, Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Chaudhry Muhammad Ashfaq Gujjar, DPO DG khan Syed Ali, Deputy Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Usman Khalid, DP Dera Ghazi Khan Syed Ali, DC Rajanpur Shafqatullah Mushtaq, DPO Rajanpur Amjad Farooq, DC Layyah Amira Bedar, DPO Layyah Muhammad Ali Waseem, Qazi Abdul Ghaffar Qadri, Maulana Masood Qasim Qasmi, Maulana Abdul Maabood Azad, Maulana Muhammad Ahmed, Allama Arshad Abidi, Maulana Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed Nadeem, Allama Ghulam Abbas Yazdani, Mufti Fateh Muhammad Rashidi, Maulana Ahmed Raza Sialvi, Maulana Muhammad Ibrahim, Maulana Iqbal Rashid, Maulana Abdullah, Syed Nadeem Haider Naqvi, Haji Amir Hassan, Qari Abdul Ghani Saqib, Ghazanfar Abbas Shah, Tariq Sharif, Maulana Ghulam Yasin Rahi, Maulana Maula Bakhsh, Sahibzada Syed Abdul Qadeer Azad, Sahibzada Syed Muhammad Abdul Baseer Azad, in addition to the division, district and tehsil peace committees.

Eminent scholars and great scholars of all schools of thought participated in the conference. Ambassador of Peace Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, while addressing the conference, said that the beloved homeland of Pakistan is a great blessing of Allah Almighty, which was obtained in the name of Islam and the Holy Word and came into existence after the sacrifices of millions of people. We are all one for the security and protection of Pakistan.

Scholars should play a key role in creating national unity, peace, religious harmony and national unity in Pakistan through the pulpit and the altar. Protecting the beloved homeland of Pakistan is the responsibility of all of us as a nation. All of you scholars are the heirs of the pulpit and the altar. You have always played a great role for the unity, unity and solidarity of Pakistan.

Ending terrorism and extremism, creating a society free from violence, respecting humanity and promoting the message of Pakistan are the responsibility of all of us. The message of Pakistan is that great narrative and fatwa of Pakistan in which sectarianism, terrorism and suicide attacks are declared haram. We have broken the back of terrorism, we will make the message of Paigham e Pakistan the voice of every house, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad said, Modi, stop threatening Pakistan, if you attack, the whole world will see India’s fate, India has always been behind the terrorism in Pakistan, the evidence of which is being seen by the world, India should listen, we are a nuclear power, Indian aggression will be responded to with full force, the world knows that the Pahalgam attack is a lie and a trick of the Modi government, which we strongly condemn, the Indian government is always involved in conspiracies against minorities and against Pakistan, India is violating international laws by breaking the Indus Water Treaty, we will not let Modi violate this treaty, whenever we move towards progress and prosperity, the Modi government cannot digest Pakistan’s progress, if India imposes any kind of aggression, the entire nation will be shocked by its army chief General Asim Under the leadership of Asim Munir, Pakistan will give a befitting reply to India, because we are the followers of La ilaha illallah. We can defeat the enemy only by becoming a united nation. We will not allow India and Modi’s dirty agenda to run in Pakistan.

Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad said that the role of Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief of Pakistan Hafiz General Asim Munir is commendable for the stability and prosperity of Pakistan. The Pakistani nation stands with its brave armed forces and national security institutions for the defense and stability of the country. We salute our martyrs. The Pakistani forces and national security institutions have made their eternal and unparalleled sacrifices for the security and peace of the country and strengthened the defense of the country. India is in shock over the indication given by the Prime Minister of Pakistan to conduct an international investigation into the Pahalgam incident.

The decisions taken by the Pakistani government regarding India in the national security meeting are great and voice of the entire nation to destroy the evil intentions of the enemy. Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, while addressing the gathering, said that the state, the Pakistani people and the Muslim Ummah stand with the people of Palestine and the Muslims of Gaza. The oppressor Israel is massacring Muslims in Palestine and Gaza.

All Islamic countries should play a decisive and effective role in stopping the Israeli attacks and aggression on Gaza and Palestine. Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said that he thanks the Punjab government and the Chief Minister of Punjab, Ms. Maryam Nawaz Sharif. She is at the forefront of the development and service of Punjab day and night, in which her efforts in establishing a clean Punjab, women’s rights, Punjab development and education, excellent health facilities, religious harmony and peace are commendable.

She supported us in making the National Solidarity Conference a success. On this occasion, he is also grateful to Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Chaudhry Muhammad Ashfaq Gujjar, DPO DG khan Syed Ali and the divisional administration who have provided full cooperation. Finally, Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Chaudhry Muhammad Ashfaq Gujjar, DPO DG khan Syed Ali while addressing said that Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan and all the eminent scholars of all schools of thought, elders of peace committees and participants would like to thank them for coming to the National Solidarity Conference in Dera Ghazi Khan Division. Finally, prayers were offered for the security, development and prosperity of the country.