CASS seminar deliberates on implications of ‘fractured’ West-led global order

The Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS) Lahore held a seminar titled, “Is the US-led West Partnership Unravelling? Consequences for Global Order and Impact on Pakistan”, on 30 April 2025. The seminar provided a platform to deliberate on the major implications for the fractured West-led global order and the impact on Pakistan. Ambassador Muhammad Haroon Shaukat (Retd) made the opening remarks, cautioning that a fragile international system, fuelled by trade wars and changing global norms, may increase regional instability and complicate Pakistan’s efforts to confront its economic and geopolitical challenges.

Ambassador Javid Husain (Retd) delivered a keynote address, noting the far-reaching shift in the global strategic order. He observed the breakdown of the unipolar order and the rise of a multipolar world, where power politics increasingly over-ride international law, causing instability and undermining global institutions. China’s rise threatens US global dominance. Ambassador Husain cautioned that deglobalisation may give way to economic fragmentation. With this changing paradigm, he stressed that the power of a nation would depend on its economic and technical strength, coupled with its scientific advancements. He advocated stronger strategic ties with China and US as well as preserving credible security deterrence against India. Dr. Rizwan Naseer, reflected on the apparent US-EU security rift, referring to strategic divergences in the approach to the Ukraine war and the EU’s efforts to bolster its defence. He warned that these drifts would impact South Asia, especially as the US enhances strategic cooperation with India, which could further exacerbate military and technological asymmetries in the region. Mr. Shahid Najam underscored a massive geo-economic shift in the 21st century, resulting from the rise of China and other Asian powers. He examined the economic consequences of the US-EU schism for Pakistan, which include economic impact, trade disruption and strategic challenges. He recommended a people-centric democratic vision, the need to refine macroeconomic goals and their management, the necessity of strengthening trade frameworks and boosting economic competitiveness and efficiency.

In his concluding remarks, Air Marshal Asim Suleiman (Retd), President, CASS, Lahore, stated that we are at a defining juncture in global affairs. The erosion of long-standing Western alliances and the rise of nationalism are reshaping the international order. This moment of global flux for Pakistan presents risks and rare opportunities. As traditional partnerships fragment, space opens for agile and visionary nations to reposition themselves strategically. Pakistan must respond with clarity, economic reform, and diversified diplomacy to secure its relevance and role in the evolving world order.

An engaging and thought-provoking discussion ensued during the interactive session. The majority of participants concurred with the identified trends in the evolving global order and expressed concern that Pakistan may encounter a range of new and complex challenges. It was emphasised that Pakistan must swiftly position itself to enhance its national power by prioritising economic development and advancing rapidly in high-end, new, and emerging technologies.

The event was widely attended by academia, students, intellectuals, and domain experts. CASS is an independent think tank that continues to arrange academic events for academia and practitioners interested in National Security in its wider context.