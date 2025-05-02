CBD Punjab launches special video to honour its workforce

The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as CBD Punjab, proudly honors its labour workforce by launching special video on Labour Day. This initiative is a tribute to the dedicated individuals who drive the authority’s visionary projects.

At CBD Punjab, progress thrives on collaboration. Our dedicated staff works closely with a local labour force to successfully execute complex and transformative infrastructure projects. We deeply value the contributions of Pakistani labourers and hold them in the highest esteem.

This collective effort has enabled CBD Punjab to overcome longstanding civic challenges. Key achievements include the revitalization of Walton Road and the permanent resolution of the ADA Nallah issue once symbols of urban decay, now symbols of urban renewal.

Other milestones include the redevelopment of Kalma Chowk, the completion of the Karnal Sher Khan Flyover, the tallest flyover in Lahore the CBD Walton Railway Crossing Flyover and the introduction of Lahore’s first smart road, Route 47. Each accomplishment underscores the synergy between CBD Punjab’s staff and resilient local labourers.

CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, emphasized, “Our infrastructure isn’t merely steel and concrete it embodies the determination, unity and hard work of those who bring it to life. Thanks to the unwavering commitment of our team and local labourers, hum hain Sar Buland. Their tireless efforts continue to shape a progressive future for Punjab.”

The video, unveiled today, serves as a visual tribute to those who work with dignity, discipline, and pride. It will be accessible on CBD Punjab’s digital platforms.