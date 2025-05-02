Punjab launches crackdown against industrial pollution

In line with the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the establishment of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), the provincial government has launched an aggressive crackdown against all sources contributing to environmental degradation across Punjab.

Secretary Environment Punjab, Raja Jahangir Anwar, has vowed strict enforcement of environmental laws and regulations. Speaking to officials, he emphasized immediate action against factories, kilns, and small to large-scale industries emitting toxic fumes and discharging untreated wastewater. All EPA divisions have been issued special instructions to ensure compliance and environmental integrity.

A digital database of smog and emission-producing industries is being compiled, while an official notification has been issued to begin a widespread crackdown on polluters. Industries and the transport sector have been directed to strictly comply with environmental laws.

A Rs. 15 billion comprehensive environmental program has been initiated under which five divisional EPA offices are being established in Lahore, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Rawalpindi, and Sahiwal. These offices will be equipped with modern laboratories to enable efficient inspection and reporting.

Moreover, a Plastic Management Cell has been created, and a mass awareness campaign titled “Dharti Maa” has been launched across Punjab.

In collaboration with the Pakistan Meteorological Department, SUPARCO, and the Urban Unit, a detailed analysis of 25 years of climatic data is underway to identify causes of smog and develop sustainable interventions.

As part of the ongoing reforms, 8 Air Quality Monitoring Stations have been installed in Lahore and 30 across Punjab to assess real-time air quality. Recent figures from the Lahore EPA confirm that 96% of local industries have installed Emission Control Systems (ECS).