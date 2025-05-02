NUST rector meets Balochistan CM

Rector NUST Dr Muhammad Zahid Latif called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti. He expressed gratitude for the government’s continued support towards the development of NUST Balochistan Campus.

He underscored the importance of enhanced student enrollment through scholarships, inclusive campus life via provision of requisite facilities such as hostels, and sports infrastructure, and boosting sustainability with renewable energy solutions. The Rector also proposed strengthened collaboration between NBC and relevant government departments.