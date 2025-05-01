Pakistan vows firm response to any aggression amid India tensions

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari met on Thursday to discuss the rising tensions with India. They strongly condemned India’s aggressive tone following the Pahalgam attack and warned of serious threats to regional peace.

Both leaders reaffirmed that Pakistan will not compromise on its sovereignty. They said any act of aggression will be met with a strong and appropriate response. They also reviewed the country’s security posture and rejected India’s accusations as baseless.

President Zardari criticised India’s narrative and highlighted Pakistan’s long battle against terrorism. He urged the global community to take notice of India’s actions and its alleged role in cross-border terrorism.

Additionally, both leaders praised the Armed Forces for their readiness and called for the UN to ensure Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. The Prime Minister also inquired about the President’s health following his recovery from COVID-19.