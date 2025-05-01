Tribute Paid to Workers’ Struggles on International Labour Day



LAHORE: Marking International Labour Day 2025, the All Pakistan Trade Union Federation (APTUF), in collaboration with the Bonded Labour Liberation Front (BLLF), domestic workers’ associations, CBA unions, and civil society groups, organized a large rally in Lahore from Regal Chowk to Charing Cross. The rally served as a powerful platform to honor the sacrifices of workers and demand enforcement of labour rights across Pakistan.

A diverse crowd of industrial workers, women home-based workers, children, and rights activists participated in the procession, voicing grievances over rising inflation, job insecurity, lack of implementation of labour laws, and unsafe working conditions.

Syeda Ghulam Fatima of BLLF highlighted that despite 76 years since Pakistan’s founding, millions of workers remain trapped in cycles of poverty and exploitation. “Women, especially those working from home, are systematically denied their rights and dignity,” she said, stressing the need for structural reforms and economic justice.

Labour leader Rubeena Jamil noted that the worsening inflation has pushed working families to the brink. “The government must ensure living wages, access to healthcare, education, and social security for all workers,” she demanded.

Other speakers including Ghulam Fatima, Abdul Salam, Aftab Alam, Chaudhry Saeed, and Dr. Taimur Rahman emphasized the need for unity among workers and called for pro-labour policies. They also expressed solidarity with the oppressed workers of Palestine and Kashmir.

Bushra Khaliq called for the immediate enforcement of minimum wage laws and unionization rights for all sectors, including the informal economy. She demanded Rs. 500,000 compensation for every worker who dies due to a workplace accident.

Outside the Lahore Press Club, Naseem Chaudhary urged the Punjab government to enforce the minimum wage notification of Rs. 37,000. Muhammad Saad of the Pakistan United Workers Federation pressed the federal government to ratify ILO Convention C-189 to ensure decent work conditions for domestic workers.

Irfan Mufti from SAP-PK demanded the implementation of living wages across all industries.

Social activist Abdul Khaliq raised serious concerns over the widespread exploitation of child domestic workers, noting that one in every four households in Pakistan employs a child worker. “These children face abuse, torture, and even death behind closed doors,” he said.

Rabbiya Bajwa, former Vice President of the Lahore High Court Bar Association, condemned the dehumanizing treatment of domestic workers. “From physical beatings to verbal and sexual abuse, these violations often go unreported due to fear of reprisal,” she said.

At a separate awareness session held at the Lahore Press Club, Mr. Abubakar Saleem, Deputy Director, Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), delivered a detailed presentation on the process of registering workers with EOBI. He explained the legal framework, eligibility criteria, and step-by-step registration procedures aimed at ensuring pension and retirement benefits for workers in both formal and informal sectors.

The session was part of broader efforts to raise awareness among workers and employers about the importance of social security and institutional support for labourers.

The Lahore Press Club, for the first time in history, opened its doors to welcome labourers on May Day. Members of the press and the Punjab Union of Journalists joined hands with workers in solidarity, with revolutionary songs and speeches amplifying the call for justice and dignity for all workers.

Labour leaders, social activists, and legal experts highlighted the urgent need to enforce minimum wage laws, eliminate child labour, recognize home-based and domestic workers, and ensure safe working conditions nationwide.

The event concluded with a unified pledge to continue the struggle for workers’ rights, social protection, and economic justice across Pakistan.

In a historic gesture, the Lahore Press Club and Punjab Union of Journalists welcomed workers at the club’s premises. Revolutionary songs were sung and fiery speeches delivered, symbolizing growing unity between the press and the working class.

The event concluded with renewed calls for dignity, fair wages, and justice for every worker in Pakistan.