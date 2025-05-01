India’s ruling government has dismissed a high-ranking military officer following disobedience. After a senior army commander, the Indian Air Force’s Vice Chief, Air Marshal SP Dharakar, was also removed just seven months after taking charge. According to sources, he was overseeing the aggressive flights of Rafale jets over Kashmir on Tuesday night.

The sources reveal that Dharakar expressed serious dissatisfaction with how his pilots handled the Rafale aircraft. Pakistani radar systems effectively intercepted the jets, exposing weaknesses in Indian air capabilities. The Rafale planes failed to perform during operations, raising questions about their readiness. After these incidents, India appointed Air Marshal Nermadeshwar Tiwari as the new Chief of Air Staff to restore coordination.

The removal of the Vice Chief has caused unrest within the Indian Air Force. This is the second major military change following a false flag operation in Pahalgam. Earlier, the Northern Army Commander was also replaced. These rapid changes reflect growing distrust in the military amid India’s aggressive stance and political pressures.

Furthermore, the government’s recent actions highlight internal disagreements. Notably, India dismissed Lt. General MV Soodendran Kamar from the Northern Command after he refused an offensive against Pakistan. Overall, these developments indicate rising tensions and internal conflicts within India’s defense establishment.