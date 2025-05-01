No likelihood of Imran Khan’s appeal hearing in 2025 for 190 million pound case

The Islamabad High Court registrar’s office has stated that Imran Khan’s appeal against his 14-year prison sentence in the 190 million pound case will not be scheduled this year. According to the office, appeals are only heard on their designated dates, and there is no plan to set a hearing for Khan’s case in 2025.

The registrar’s office submitted a written report to the court confirming that Imran Khan’s appeal remains at the motion stage. The report explained that based on the National Judicial Policy Making Committee’s decisions, pending cases and appeals will be processed according to a fixed schedule.

Currently, the Islamabad High Court has 279 appeals pending from convicted prisoners. These include 63 appeals against the death sentence, 73 against life imprisonment, 88 for sentences over seven years, and 55 for sentences under seven years. The oldest pending appeal dates back to 2017. The report emphasized that appeals are scheduled in turn after their submission.

The report also noted that Khan’s appeal, filed on January 31, 2025, is still at the motion stage. First, the case will undergo the paper book preparation before being assigned a hearing date. The registrar’s office clarified that, following the guidelines of the National Judicial Policy, it is unlikely for Khan’s appeal to be scheduled in 2025.