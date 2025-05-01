Commonwealth offers fully funded online UK master’s degrees for Pakistani students

The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) has announced fully funded Distance Learning Scholarships 2025 for students from low and middle-income countries, including Pakistan. These scholarships offer a chance to earn a UK master’s degree online, removing the need to relocate abroad.

Partnering with the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, the initiative allows successful applicants to pursue part-time postgraduate programs at the prestigious University of Edinburgh. This opportunity combines world-class education with the flexibility of studying from home over a period of up to five years.

The scholarships will cover full tuition fees. To qualify, candidates must live in an eligible Commonwealth country, hold at least a second-class upper undergraduate degree, or have relevant work experience. Applicants must also show financial need and provide a valid reference from an academic or professional contact.

Programs available include MSc degrees in areas like Public Health, Internal Medicine, Epidemiology, Clinical Pain Management, Digital Education, and Data Science for Health. Interested students must submit their online applications by May 20, 2025.