Netanyahu declares national emergency as wildfires devastate central Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared a national emergency as the country battles its worst wildfires in a decade. Fueled by extreme heat and strong winds, the fires erupted near Jerusalem, forcing the evacuation of multiple towns and the closure of the main highway between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. Thick smoke and fast-spreading flames have overwhelmed fire crews, with dozens reported injured, including pregnant women and children.

Emergency services, backed by police and the military, are working around the clock to control the blaze. Fire Chief Eyal Caspi stated that aircraft were grounded due to dangerous weather, shifting the focus to saving lives on the ground. So far, Magen David Adom has treated 23 people, with 13 hospitalized for burns and smoke inhalation.

Authorities arrested a man from East Jerusalem for allegedly trying to start a fire, though a direct link to the larger wildfires hasn’t been confirmed. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir indicated possible arson and said international help is being sought.

Israel has requested aerial firefighting support from European nations including Italy, Greece, Croatia, and Cyprus. Flames near Latrun and Bet Shemesh led to chaos, with people abandoning vehicles and fleeing on foot. Residents have criticized the government’s lack of preparedness despite prior weather warnings.