Kia increases picanto price by Rs90,000, slashes sportage prices in limited-time offer



Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) has raised the price of the Kia Picanto (AT) by Rs90,000, effective May 1, 2025. The new ex-factory price now stands at Rs3,940,000, up from the previous Rs3,850,000. However, customers who booked and paid in full by April 30, 2025, will still be charged the old price.

LMC stated that the increase is driven by changing market conditions and the company’s aim to maintain product quality while delivering value. The revised price excludes freight, insurance, and any new taxes imposed at the time of delivery, which will be the buyer’s responsibility. In a contrasting move, Kia Motors Pakistan has reduced prices for its Sportage L lineup as part of a limited-time offer starting May 1, 2025.

The Sportage L HEV price has been reduced from Rs12,850,000 to Rs10,999,000, while the Sportage L FWD is now Rs9,999,000, down from Rs11,825,000. Similarly, the Sportage L Alpha has been lowered from Rs9,499,000 to Rs8,499,000. This offer is valid on a first-come, first-serve basis and will apply only while stocks last.

These pricing decisions reflect Kia’s effort to balance market dynamics while providing flexibility and incentives to attract new customers. While the Picanto becomes slightly more expensive, the Sportage discounts may help drive sales in a competitive SUV segment.