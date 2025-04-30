K-Electric’s ‘Farq Parta Hai’ campaign wins grand prix at Effie Pakistan

K-Electric (KE) has been awarded top honors at the Effie Awards Pakistan 2025, securing the prestigious Grand Prix for Campaign of the Year along with a Gold Effie in the Small Budget category for its energy conservation campaign “Farq Parta Hai.”

The campaign successfully enabled more than 510,000 customers to pay their bills on time.

The campaign also helped convert over 422,000 customers into the protected category, allowing them to benefit from subsidized electricity tariffs by keeping a check on their consumption levels.

Launched amidst a national economic crunch and rising electricity tariffs nationwide, the campaign tackled a critical yet often overlooked insight: 70% of customers didn’t understand what drives their electricity bills. With no control over pricing or offering discounts, KE chose to empower customers through knowledge-helping them understand their electricity consumption and how to manage it smartly. Farq Parta Hai was all about putting knowledge in the hands of KE’s customers when they needed it the most.

Sharing her view on achieving the proud milestone, Noor Afshan, Head of Marketing & Customer Experience at KE, said, “Winning not just one but two Effies – including the Grand Prix – is a defining moment in KE’s brand journey. Over the years, we’ve evolved from a utility provider into a brand with a voice, purpose, and presence. Through consistent storytelling and meaningful engagement, KE has earned its place alongside the country’s most prominent corporate names. Farq Parta Hai is proof that even in a regulated environment, honest communication rooted in empathy can drive real impact – and build a brand that stands tall. We are honored that our efforts have been recognized on such a prestigious platform.”

The success of this campaign reinforces the power of insight-led, purpose-driven communication, proving that even with a limited budget, meaningful engagement can create lasting change and empower communities to take control of their energy consumption.