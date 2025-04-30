EBM wins big at Effie Awards 2025

English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM), Pakistan’s premier biscuit and snacking company, has showcased its marketing mastery by clinching three Golds and a Bronze at the prestigious Effie Awards 2025. These wins reinforce EBM’s leadership in marketing creativity and brand excellence.

EBM’s “Anthem for Education” campaign garnered two Golds for its powerful storytelling and social impact in the Branded Content and Topical Marketing categories. The Peek Freans Heart Beats campaign also secured a Gold for its emotional impact and innovative brand engagement in the New Products and Services category as the most innovative product launch of 2024. EBM’s Peek Freans Click campaign also earned a Bronze in the Snacks & Desserts category, further reinforcing the company’s power to drive consumer connection and business results.

EBM also made it to the Top 3 Marketers of the Year at Effie 2025, a testament to its purpose-driven and impactful marketing campaigns.

Commenting on the win, Shahzain Munir, Executive Director of EBM, said, “At EBM, we believe in the power of purpose-led brands to inspire change and create lasting impact. These accolades reflect our team’s passion, creativity, and dedication to elevating our brands and enriching the lives of our consumers.”

EBM’s continued success at the Effie Awards exemplifies its relentless pursuit of creative excellence and key role in raising the industry’s bar.