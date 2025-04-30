UMT president pays tribute to national workforce on Labour Day

President of University of Management and Technology (UMT) and former provincial minister, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, said that workers are the backbone of society, so protecting their rights, ensuring their welfare, and acknowledging their contributions must be a national priority.

In his message on International Labour Day, Ibrahim Murad paid tribute to the hardworking labour force across Pakistan, recognizing their tireless spirit and dedication. He said that Labour Day reminds us of the sacrifices made by workers, which lay the foundation of every successful society. A nation can only progress when its workforce is strong, skilled and dedicated. “Empowering workers is, in essence, empowering Pakistan.” he added.

Former Minister emphasized that this historic day serves as a global reminder of the valuable role workers play in the development and prosperity of their countries. “Today symbolizes the dignity of labour, we must ensure a safe and secure environment for all workers. “Let us strive to build a Pakistan where every individual feels valued and is given equal opportunities to succeed. Murad added.

Acknowledging the relentless efforts of UMT’s support staff, President UMT expressed that the strength of any institution or nation lies in the commitment of its workforce. “It is our moral and national duty to respect every worker. Our religion also teaches us to honor those who work hard.”

Reaffirming UMT’s commitment, Ibrahim Hasan Murad also stated that the institution is preparing students who will not only become capable leaders of the future but will also uphold the dignity of labour and contribute positively to national development.