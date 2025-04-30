Walled City houses 2,285 shops and six plazas within 12 Gates of Lahore

A comprehensive survey report regarding business shops and plazas, conducted by Daily Times, shows that the Walled City of Lahore holds 2,285 shops and 6 plazas inside the 12 gates of the old city. According to the report, the majority of shops and plazas are owned by the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore, the Muslim Auqaf, the Hindu Auqaf, and private owners. The Metropolitan Corporation owns 1,783 shops, out of which 1,096 shops are rented out.

The report shows that 687 shops and plazas on Circular Road have not been rented out by the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), while 267 shops have been rented out by the Muslim Auqaf, 53 by the Hindu Auqaf, and 21 shops under the auspices of the Muslim and Hindu Auqaf have not yet been rented out.

Inside the 12 gates, 161 shops are owned by private individuals. From Gate No. 1, Taxali Gate to Bhati Gate, MCL owns 70 shops, out of which 46 are rented out, while 129 shops owned by the Muslim Auqaf are all rented out.

At Gate No. 2, Bhati Gate to Mori Gate, MCL possesses 98 shops, 89 of which are rented out, while 37 shops are in the possession of the Muslim Auqaf and are rented out, and 143 shops are owned by private businessmen.

At Gate No. 3, Mori Gate to Lohari Gate, MCL owns 113 shops, 88 of which are rented out, while 10 shops are owned by the Muslim Auqaf and rented out.

The report further states that inside Gate No. 4, i.e., from Lohari Gate to Shah Alam Market, 533 shops are owned by MCL, and out of these, 475 shops are rented out, while 48 shops are owned by the Muslim Auqaf and 22 by the Hindu Auqaf, all rented out.

At Gate No. 5 (from Shah Alam to Mochi Gate), MCL possesses 478 shops, 163 of which are rented out, while 31 are owned by the Hindu Auqaf, all rented out.

Gate No. 6, from Mochi Gate to Akbari Gate, has 149 shops owned by MCL, out of which 94 are rented out, while the Muslim Auqaf own 17 shops, all rented out.

At Gate No. 7, Akbari Gate to Delhi Gate, MCL owns 158 shops, out of which only 23 are rented out.

At Gate No. 8, Delhi Gate to Yakki Gate, MCL owns 69 shops, out of which 19 shops are rented out, while 26 shops are owned by the Muslim Auqaf, all rented out, and 15 shops are owned by private owners.

At Gate No. 9, from Yakki Gate to Sheranwala Gate, MCL owns 99 shops, all rented out.

According to the report, there are no shops or plazas set up from Gate No. 10, Sheranwala to Kashmiri Ghati.

MCL owns 13 shops inside Gate No. 11 (from Kashmiri Ghati to Masti Gate), while 3 plazas are owned by private individuals.

Three plazas inside Gate No. 12 (from Masti Gate to Roshnai Gate) are owned by MCL.