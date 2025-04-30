4 dead as tractor-trolley plunges into deep gorge in GB

Four people, including the driver, were killed and several others were injured on Wednesday when a tractor-trolley fell into a deep gorge in the Ghanche district of Gilgit-Baltistan, officials said. According to police spokesperson Ghulam Muhammad, the incident occurred in the morning near the Gulshan Kabir area of Ghanche district when labourers working on a construction project were travelling on the tractor-trolley. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell some 150-200 feet into a deep gorge. As a result, four people, including the driver were killed, while 16 labourers were injured. However, Ghanche district Rescue 1122 Media Coordinator Zulfiqar Ali said the number of injured was 12. The injured were administered first aid at a nearby dispensary, and later shifted to a hospital on the recommendation of the medical staff, the spokesperson said. He added that the cause of the incident is being investigated and more details will be shared soon.