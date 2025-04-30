India’s Cycle of Repression

I’ve been watching the situation unfolding between the Indian state and its Sikh minority, and frankly, it feels like we’re witnessing a dangerous downward spiral. What I see isn’t a strategy for unity; it looks more like a state pouring gasoline on a fire it desperately wants to put out.

Let’s start with the latest shockwave – the reports coming out of Kashmir. Sikh groups are claiming their soldiers were killed by Hindu soldiers within the Indian army. Now, whether every detail of this specific allegation holds up under intense scrutiny is almost beside the point. What matters, what hits you right in the gut, is why it resonates so strongly within the Sikh community. It lands with such force because it taps into a deep, festering well of mistrust and perceived hostility – a feeling that this isn’t an isolated incident, but part of a larger, uglier pattern.

You simply cannot understand this dynamic without confronting the ghost of 1984. The storming of the Golden Temple, the holiest site for Sikhs, and the horrific anti-Sikh massacres that followed – these aren’t distant historical events for the community. They are raw, unhealed wounds. Sikhs vow never to forget, and honestly, how could they? But here’s the rub: it often feels like the Indian state struggles with the fact that they haven’t forgotten. There’s this implicit demand for loyalty, for moving on, but without what many Sikhs see as genuine accountability or redress for past and present grievances. And it’s precisely this gap – this demand for loyalty while pain is allegedly ignored or perpetuated – that keeps the call for “Khalistan,” a separate Sikh homeland, alive and finding potent expression.

The Sikh Referendums gaining traction in places like Canada and the US aren’t happening in a vacuum.

Look at what’s happening overseas. The Sikh Referendums gaining traction in places like Canada and the US aren’t happening in a vacuum. I see them as a direct result of this history and the feeling of alienation today. They represent Sikhs, particularly in the diaspora, saying loud and clear: “We don’t feel secure, we don’t feel respected within India’s current framework. Maybe we need our own nation to guarantee our dignity and safety.” This international mobilization is clearly rattling the cage in New Delhi.

But how is the Modi administration and the Indian state apparatus responding? From where I stand, the approach looks tragically counterproductive. Instead of tackling the root causes – the historical trauma, the alleged discrimination – the evidence points towards forceful, even violent, repression, particularly targeting Sikh leaders abroad.

Think about it: Hardeep Singh Nijjar gunned down in broad daylight in Canada, with Prime Minister Trudeau pointing the finger directly at Indian state agents. Then, the US uncovers and disrupts an alleged assassination plot against another prominent Sikh leader, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, tracing it back to an Indian government employee. These aren’t subtle diplomatic manoeuvres. These look like blatant, desperate attempts to silence dissenting voices on foreign soil, executed with chilling disregard for international law and sovereignty.

Here’s the crucial part, though: it’s not working. Instead of crushing dissent, these actions have ignited a firestorm of international outrage. They’ve brought harsh global scrutiny down on India. Within the Sikh diaspora, rather than sowing fear, they seem to have solidified resolve, uniting disparate voices. And the ripples are hitting home shores. When you hear reports of Sikh figures vowing to block Indian army movements within Punjab in response – that’s not the sound of intimidation. That’s the sound of defiance, potentially fueled by the very actions meant to quell it.

So, when I piece it all together – the unaddressed trauma of 1984, the persistent allegations of discrimination even within the armed forces, and now documented attempts at extraterritorial assassinations – the picture becomes deeply disturbing. This doesn’t look like a strategy for fostering national unity. It looks like a recipe for deepening divisions, for pushing a minority community further into a corner.

By allegedly resorting to violence and repression instead of pursuing reconciliation and genuinely addressing the demands for justice and equality, India isn’t silencing the call for Khalistan. It seems to be handing the movement its most potent arguments, feeding it with the very alienation and state actions that it claims to deplore. It’s a tragic, self-perpetuating cycle, and I fear it’s only making the fire burn hotter.

The writer is a freelance columnist.