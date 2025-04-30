Govt taking measures to attract foreign investment, says minister

Provincial minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that Sindh Government is committed to improve infrastructure in Korangi Industrial Area like roads, street lights, drainage system and security system to attract international foreign buyers. This he said as a chief guest at a lunch, here at Pakistan Tanners Association South Zone office on today. On this occasion Secretary Industries and Commerce Muhammad Yasin Shar Baloch, Danish Aman Chairman PTA (S.Z), Yousuf Shafiq Vice Chairman, Hamid Zahur Chairman PTA – Central, Ejaz Ahmed Sheikh Senior Member, Aziz Ahmed Ex-Chairman Infrastructure and others were also present.

He said that we had made friendly industrial policy and the issues, faced by leather sector would be resolved on priority basis. On this occasion Chairman PTA Danish Aman briefed provincial minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo about the problems, faced by leather sector.