HRD holds awareness seminar on child labour

An awareness seminar on the issue of child labor was organized by the Human Rights Department of the Sindh Government at a local hotel in Karachi. The seminar was titled “Understanding Children’s Rights and Protecting the Future.” The objective of the seminar was to raise awareness against child labor, provide information about relevant laws, and highlight the efforts being made by the government. The seminar was presided over by the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Human Rights, Rajveer Singh Sodha. During his address, the government’s commitment to protecting children and their fundamental rights was emphasized.

Secretary of the Human Rights Department, Akram Ali Khawaja, welcomed all the guests, while Director Agha Fakhar Hussain expressed gratitude to the participants at the conclusion. Both officers stressed the importance of taking concrete measures against child labor. The seminar was attended by South Karachi Deputy Commissioner Mr. Javed Nabi Khoso, DSP Human Rights Sindh Muhammad Zulfiqar, ASP Bilawal Kumbhar (IG Prisons Office), Labor Department Officer Reejho Mal Sanjnani, and other speakers who shared their views. The speakers shed light on legal, social, and economic aspects concerning children’s rights. A large number of participants from civil society, human rights organizations, media, and government representatives from various sectors were also present on the occasion.