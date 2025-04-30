Sindh announces subsidies for farmers on fertilizer, seeds

Sindh decided on Wednesday to provide subsidies to farmers on fertilizer and seeds. The decision was taken in a meeting of agriculture, food, and irrigation departments presided over by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah today.

During the meeting, Chief minister Shah stated that his government aims to implement several initiatives to enhance the overall agriculture system in the province, including farm mechanisation and subsidies on agricultural inputs for wheat and rice crops.

He directed the agriculture department to develop a four-year package for small farmers.

He also instructed the Agriculture, Food, and Irrigation departments to collaborate in educating growers about the latest technology, water availability, and modern farming practices.

“It is important for growers to be aware of water availability so they can plan their crops accordingly,” he emphasised.

Moreover, the CM emphasised that under farm mechanisation, laser land levelling and Manual Seeder Hand Pusher should be introduced for small farmers with holdings of one to 25 acres of land.

He added that land levelling should be offered on a rental basis to growers of that size.

“Levelling land using laser technology can conserve 20 per cent to 30 per cent of irrigation water,” the CM said.

“This approach could also yield an increase of 6 per cent to 10 per cent, while reducing irrigation time by 50 per cent.”

The CM added that the overall result would be a 20 per cent boost in income, along with the prevention of waterlogging and salinity, and a more balanced use of agricultural inputs.