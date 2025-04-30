Speaker proposes friendship group between Sindh and Pyongyang

A delegation from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), led by His Excellency Mr. Choe Chang Man, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Pakistan, called upon the Honorable Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, Syed Awais Qadir Shah, at his office.

The delegation also included Mr. Pak Il, First Secretary of the DPRK Embassy, and Mr. Javed Ansari, President of the Pakistan-Korea Friendship and Solidarity Committee. During the meeting, Speaker Sindh Assembly was accompanied by Member Provincial Assembly (MLA) Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman, Secretary PAS G.M. Umar Farooq, Director General Media Irfan Ahmed Memon and Huma Ikramullah.

During the meeting, His Excellency reflected on the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and DPRK, recalling how Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto played an instrumental role in shaping bilateral ties. He thanked the Speaker for the warm reception and expressed admiration for Sindh’s political legacy.

Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah extended gratitude for DPRK’s historical support, especially during critical moments in the 1970s. He shared how the Sindh Assembly has always stood at the heart of Pakistan’s democratic journey, being the first to pass a resolution calling for a separate homeland. The Speaker proposed forming a Friendship Group between Karachi and Nampo (sister cities) and Sindh and Pyongyang (sister provinces), aimed at bringing people closer through shared cultural, educational, and economic initiatives.

Speaker also suggested initiating exchange programs and training opportunities for members of the Assembly and Secretariat staff, to promote learning and deepen ties at the institutional level. His Excellency appreciated the ideas and assured full support in taking them forward through their Supreme People’s Assembly. The Ambassador recalled past visits to DPRK by former Speaker Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and former Chief Minister Syed Abdullah Shah, calling them important chapters in the relationship between Sindh and DPRK.

Mr. Javed Ansari also shared insights on Speaker Shah’s political career and how the Pakistan Peoples Party entrusted him with this historic responsibility. Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah thanked President Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Ms. Faryal Talpur for their continued support and trust. Speaker reaffirmed his commitment to building inclusive partnerships that benefit people on both sides.

The meeting concluded with the Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah, presenting traditional Sindhi Ajraks, caps, and the legacy shield of the Assembly to the visiting delegation, symbolizing the warmth and hospitality of Sindh. His Excellency Mr. Choe Chang Man, expressed his heartfelt appreciation and shared his desire to visit Karachi more often, to further deepen the growing bond between DPRK and the people of Sindh.