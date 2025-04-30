Russia’s CG stresses importance of diplomacy, mutual respect at KCFR session

The Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) hosted a thought-provoking session on the theme “End of World War II and the Post-War World Order.”

The Russian Consul General in Karachi Andrey Viktorovich Fedorov was the key note speaker of the event held here in a local hotel on Wednesday. The event was attended by a large and diverse audience comprising diplomats, scholars, students, media personnel, and members of the business and strategic community.

Nadira Panjwani, Chairperson of KCFR, welcomed the participating guests and appreciated the Russian Federation’s consistent diplomatic engagement with Pakistan and underscored the importance of platforms like KCFR in fostering dialogue and deeper understanding between nations.

She also touched upon current global challenges and drew comparisons between past and present geopolitical dynamics.

Consul General Fedorov offered deep insights into the historical significance of conclusion of the World War II and the far-reaching changes it triggered in the global power structure.

He emphasized the critical role the Soviet Union played in defeating fascism and highlighted how the post-war order shaped modern-day international relations, institutions, and alliances. He underlined the importance of diplomacy, mutual respect, and multilateralism in preserving global peace and security in today’s multipolar world.

KCFR remains committed to hosting influential voices from around the world to promote informed dialogue and constructive engagement on issues of national and international importance.