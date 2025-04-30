NAEAC experts visit SAU for academic accreditation review

A high-level delegation from the National Agriculture education Accreditation Council (NAEAC), operating under the Higher Education Commission (HEC), conducted an evaluative visit to Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, to assess and accredit various academic programs.

The delegation was led by Dr. Abdul Ghaffar, Secretary NAEAC, and comprised eminent academicians and subject experts including Dr. Hadi Bux, Dr. Abdullah Mahar, Dr. Syed Muhammad Ghufran Saeed, Dr. Muhammad Shoaib, Dr. Altaf Hussain Samo, Dr. Taseer Khan, and Mr. Abdullah. The team members represented renowned institutions such as the University of Karachi, University of Sindh Jamshoro and Sukkur IBA.

During the two-day review, the experts evaluated the academic and research facilities across several departments. Of the seven academic programs under observation, four underwent a full accreditation review. These included food Science and Technology, Agronomy, Agri-Business Management, and Environmental Sciences. The team also conducted in-depth assessments of other departments, including Dairy Technology, Fisheries and Aquaculture, Poultry Sciences.

A key meeting was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, who welcomed the delegation and highlighted the university’s commitment to academic excellence. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Siyal noted that despite financial challenges, the university is aligning its curriculum with evolving market needs. He emphasized the institution’s efforts in building strong industry-academia linkages, promoting commercialization of departmental expertise, and expanding market access for university-developed products.

“Our goal is to provide students with academic knowledge as well as practical skills, enabling them to secure employment in both public and private sectors, and pursue self-employment opportunities,” said Dr. Siyal.

Earlier, Dr. Zaheer Ahmed Nizamani, Advisor to the Vice Chancellor, gave a comprehensive briefing to the council’s delegation on the university’s infrastructure, curriculum development, and academic and research facilities. He underscored the presence of smart classrooms, advanced laboratories, and modern, tech-equipped research farms at SAU.

Speaking on behalf of NAEAC, Dr. Abdul Ghaffar appreciated the university’s ongoing progress. “Sindh Agriculture University has demonstrated significant academic and research growth in recent years,” he remarked. “We aim to support the institution in aligning further with international standards so that its students can access world-class educational opportunities.”

The visit was also attended by key members of the university’s academic leadership including Deans Dr. Inayatullah Rajper, Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dr. Syed Ghiasuddin Shah, Dr. Saleem Maseeh Bhatti Director QEC, Dr. Bachal Bhutto, Dr. Tanveer Fatima Miano Director ORIC. Heads of various departments i.e. Dr. Aijaz Hussain Soomro, Dr. Habib Magsi, Dr. Mahmood Leghari, and Dr. Aijaz Ahmed Soomro, Dr. Nasir Rajput and others.