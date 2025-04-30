Nawabshah, Dadu bake to 48 degrees Celsius

Nawabshah and Dadu have become the hottest cities of the country as temperatures soared to 48 Celsius in two Sindh’s districts on Wednesday. Mercury reached to 46 Celsius in Jacobabad and Larkana, while 45 C at Bahawalpur, Multan and Rahim Yar Khan, while 44 Celsius in DG Khan. Maximum temperature surged to 41 Celsius in Lahore while the feel-like temperature has been 44-degree in the provincial capital city. Temperatures soared to 39 Celsius in Karachi while the feel-like temperature in the port city has been 40 Celsius, according to a weather report.