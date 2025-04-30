Indian baseless allegations exposed: Azma Bukhari

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said the incident in Pahalgam, despite the presence of seven lakh troops in Occupied Kashmir, serves as a glaring proof of the Modi government’s failure.

She pointed out that every allegation by India, from Afzal Guru to Pahalgam, has been exposed, with India unable to provide any evidence.

Bukhari criticized India for creating a false narrative against Pakistan, citing incidents such as the Samjhota Express, Pathankot and Pulwama attacks, where India failed to present any evidence.

She added that several Indian Army generals had admitted that many of India’s attacks were self-fabricated and false.

“Pakistan’s nation and armed forces remain strong and resolute,” Bukhari said.

Referring to recent developments, Bukhari revealed that Indian military exercises were canceled after Pakistani Shaheens (fighter jets) took to the skies, prompting India to change its plans.

During a press conference at the Directorate General of Public Relations (DGPR), Bukhari discussed Lahore’s recent achievement on the global stage, where it was recognized as one of the safest cities in the world.

She noted that Lahore was now rated cleaner than New York and Sydney, and that once the remaining parts of the Safe City Project are completed by June, all of Punjab would become one of the safest regions.

According to the Numbeo Crime and Safety Index, crime rates in Lahore have decreased by 50%, with serious crimes such as robbery and murder falling by 64%. “These are not government claims but results of internationally recognized data,” Bukhari added.

She said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had congratulated the Lahore police for the success and reiterated the commitment to maintain law and order.

Bukhari also praised the current government’s practical efforts, contrasting them with the previous administration, which only made promises. The Safe Cities Project is a prime example of these efforts, and by June 2025, the project will be completed in all major cities of Punjab. She mentioned that the police in Southern Punjab and border areas had been provided with modern safety equipment, which was previously unavailable.

Over the past year, actions have been taken against over 400 police officials for corruption and incompetence, with punishments handed out accordingly.

Additionally, the information minister revealed that the chief minister would distribute laptops to students under the government’s laptop scheme and emphasised that the “Clean and Transparent” campaign had become one of Pakistan’s largest initiatives for transparent governance.